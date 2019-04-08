Prosecution due to close its case in Quirke trial

Patrick Quirke’s murder trial has heard he told Gardaí his son had recently died when asked about online searches relating to body decomposition.

Mr. Quirke from Breanshamore in Tipperary denies murdering his ex-lover’s boyfriend sometime between June 3 2011 and April 30th 2013.

The jury heard previously that websites relating to DNA evidence and the various stages of decomposition were accessed from his home computer.

Today, the detective who interviewed him following his arrest said he pointed out to him that a search in July 2012 took place a month before his son died.