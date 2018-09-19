Policing Commission report to benefit Templemore College

Templemore and in particular the Garda College stand to benefit if the Policing Commission report is fully implemented.

A number of recommendations from the report would entail the use of the Mid-Tipp training facility.

The Commission on the Future of Policing report made 50 suggestions on how An Garda Siochana should look to reform over the next three to five years.

Among those listed, there were calls to give Garda Commissioner Drew Harris more authority to run the organisation.

Also included was the need for a continuous learning and development policy within An Garda Siochana encompassing both recruitment and in-service training.

Tipperary Labour TD Alan Kelly says if this is implemented it would have a positive impact on the Templemore Garda College.

Deputy Kelly says funding is key to the recommendations from the Policing Commission being implemented.

He says the Government needs to give a commitment to this in the upcoming budget.