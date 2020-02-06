Phone fraud scam in Fethard area

Gardaí in Tipperary are warning people to be aware of a fraud scam targeting the area at the moment.

A number of people in the Fethard area in particular have received phone calls claiming to be from Amazon.

The caller says they are checking details of their account with the online retailer and ask for credit card and bank details.

Gardaí are advising people not to engage with these callers and to end the call immediately.

Meanwhile Clonmel District Gardaí in association with the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau will host a fraud and cybercrime prevention seminar at the Clonmel Park Hotel on Tuesday 25th February from 10am to 1pm.