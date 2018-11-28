Pedestrian remains in critical condition following Clonmel incident

A man remains in a critical condition this lunchtime after he was hit by a truck on the outskirts of Clonmel.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the road traffic collision which occurred yesterday evening.

Gardaí and emergency services responded to the incident on the N24 outside Clonmel at around 6:30pm on Tuesday.

A pedestrian in his 30’s was struck by a lorry on the road between the Cahir Road roundabout and Condon’s Cross at Knockanore.

Superintendent Willie Leahy has the details.

Gardaí are, this afternoon, continuing to appeal for witnesses to the incident to contact them.

They say they’ve interviewed a number of people, and are asking for anyone who was in the area last night to come forward.

They’re especially interested to see any dash cam footage people may have.

Superintendent Leahy says their appeal is two-fold…

Clonmel Gardaí can be contacted on 052 6177640 or the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111.