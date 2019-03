Over 200 new recruits to the Gardai will pass out of Templemore this afternoon.

160 men and 46 women will enter the force after 8 months of training.

14 of today’s graduates were born outside of Ireland, including Latvian native Martins Klavins, who arrived here in 2014.

He’ll be stationed in Thurles in Tipperary, and explains he wanted to join the Gardai:



These female recruits say it’s fitting for them that they’re passing out on International Women’s Day.