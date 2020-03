Two people have appeared in court in connection with an investigation into a hijacking and robbery in West Tipperary late last week.

Ryan Wright and Avril McMahon – with an address at 57 Kilpatrick, Kildangan, County Kildare – were brought before Cashel District Court today charged with the unlawful theft of a car last Friday afternoon.

They were released on bail on condition that they reside outside of Tipperary.

The pair are due to appear in the same court on April 23rd next.