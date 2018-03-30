Ongoing concerns over conditions at Clonmel Garda station

The Dáil has been told that Gardaí in Clonmel are having to work in Dickensian conditions.

The state of their station on Emmet Street was raised by Deputy Mattie McGrath this week.

He questioned what progress is being made on a planned move to the former army site at Kickham Barracks.

The Independent TD told the house their current base in Clonmel just isn’t acceptable.

The Justice Minister says he is confident work will start on a new Garda station for Clonmel before the year is out.

Minister Charlie Flanagan is anxious to see the project advancing at the earliest opportunity.

Preparatory works are said to be progressing well and Minister Flanagan has urged the OPW to engage with Tipperary County Council to move the project on.