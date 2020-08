Gardai are appealing for witnesses after criminal damage was caused to Newport Garda Station.

Windows at the station were damaged at some time between 4.30-5pm on Tuesday evening, but no injuries were reported in the incident.

Local Gardaí say they’re following a definite line of enquiry, but are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Nenagh Garda Station can be contacted on 067 50450 while the Garda Confidential Line is 1800 666 111.