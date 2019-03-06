Newly refurbished Council house vandalised in Clonmel

Investigations are underway after significant damage was caused to a house in Clonmel overnight.

The bungalow just off the N24 near the Fethard Road Roundabout had been purchased by Tipperary County Council.

It’s near the Church of the Resurrection on a lane-way between the N24 and the Wilderness Estate.

Refurbishment works were completed yesterday and the property was due to be handed back to the local authority today.

At least three windows were forced out while Council officials say significant damage was done internally as well.

Any information on the incident can be given to Clonmel Gardaí on 052 6177640.