New Chief Superintendent sets out his stall

The new Chief Superintendent in the Tipperary Division has outlined his priorities for his new post.

Following his promotion to the rank of Chief Superintendent this year, Derek Smart was chosen as the replacement to Catherine Kehoe who retired in July.

The Limerick native says he plans to get tough on rural crime during his tenure, while tackling drugs is also a major issue he wants to address.

To do this, he intends to ensure there are more Gardaí on the beat and visible in communities.

However, Chief Superintendent Derek Smart says he also needs the public’s help with information.