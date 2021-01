A Nenagh man is due to appear in court again tomorrow after being charged with trespassing in the town.

33-year-old Joseph Cummins, with an address in the town, appeared at Nenagh District Court yesterday charged with trespass at Melrose, Nenagh on Tuesday evening.

Gardaí objected to bail in court yesterday, and he was remanded in custody.

Mr Cummins is due to appear in court in Nenagh again tomorrow via video link from Limerick Prison.