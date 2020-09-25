Nenagh housing dispute heading to the courts

Residents at a Nenagh housing state have ended their picket over a new housing development and intend to challenge it in the courts instead.

Members of the Cormack Drive & Conlon’s Road Residents Association have ended their picket which prevented the start of works on a 12-house development.

Residents are challenging the plans, saying there is a 30-year-old agreement with the Council that no further development would take place in the area.

Chair of the Residents Association, Michael Ryan, has been explaining why their picket has ended.

“We’ve decided that the only way to go is the legal route.”

“We can’t stay picketing up there – the Council will obviously go and get a High Court injunction against us picketing. But besides that we’re depending on people 70-plus years of age to stand up there for 4 and 5 hours at a time – that’s not sustainable.”