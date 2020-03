Gardaí are appealing for information in relation to a shooting incident near Mullinahone.

They were called to the scene at the house in Clashbeg at around 10.30pm.

It’s understood a number of people were in the house at the time but no one was injured.

Local Gardaí and members of the Armed Support Unit were involved in a follow up operation.

Inspector James Tierney from Clonmel Garda station outlines the current situation relating to their investigations.