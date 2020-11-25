Motorists reminded of need to lock cars following latest thefts

Local Gardaí are again appealing to people to lock their cars following further break-ins over the weekend.

A man was arrested and later charged in relation to theft from multiple cars in Clonmel between Sunday night and the early hours of Monday morning.

Tipperary Crime Prevention Officer Sgt Tom O’Dwyer told Tipp FM that there had already been 10 reported break-ins to cars across the county in November.

He’s renewing an appeal to people to be careful when parking up their car.

“Unfortunately again this weekend a number of cars were broken into in the Clonmel area.”

“And again unfortunately all the cars that were broken into were parked outside peoples homes and were left unlocked.”

“So the advice again is when you leave your car make sure it’s locked, remove all valuables from the car and park it in a well lit secure area.”