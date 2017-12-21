Michael Shine appeals indecent assault conviction

A retired Tipperary born surgeon, who was convicted of indecently assaulting two patients, has been granted bail.

85 year old Michael Shine of Wellington Road in Dublin was jailed for 20 months for the attacks on two teenage boys in the 70s.

The court heard he groped them during medical exams at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital and his clinic in Drogheda.

The Ardfinnan native is appealing last month’s conviction and applied for bail this afternoon.

The Court of Appeal has now granted him bail and he has been released from the Midlands Prison.