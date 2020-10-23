Men due in court in connection with Tipperary thefts and burglaries

Two men arrested in connection with burglaries in the Southern Region are due to appear in court in County Tipperary today.

The pair were arrested on Wednesday in relation to approximately ten incidents of burglary and theft in Tipperary, Clare, Cork and Limerick.

The burglaries took place at petrol stations, post offices and shops, over the last number of months with cash, cigarettes and safes taken.

Following their arrest the men – in their 20s and 30s – were detained at Tipperary Town and Nenagh Garda stations.

They have now been charged and will appear before Clonmel District Court today.