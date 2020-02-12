Men due in court in connection with Borrisokane incident

Three men have been arrested following an attempted burglary from a pub in Borrisokane.

Shortly before 4.30 yesterday morning Gardaí received a report of a possible burglary at a licensed premises on Main Street in Borrisokane.

Details of a car believed to have been involved in the incident were circulated to all Gardaí in the area – at around 7.30am Gardaí were called to a public order incident in Cloughjordan.

Assisted by an off duty Garda and a member of the public they managed to restrain and arrest a man.

Gardaí were then informed of a car parked in a wooded area nearby where they found two men and the car believed to have been used in the attempted burglary.

All three men – aged in their 30s and 40s – have been charged and are due to appear before Thurles District Court later this morning.