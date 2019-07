The number of people treated in Ireland’s sexual assault treatment units increased by nearly 10% last year.

In 2017, there were 865 presentations at the six facilities but this rose to 941 last year.

There was an increase of 17 in Mullingar hospital, where 203 victims were treated.

Tipp native Noeline Blackwell is chief executive of Dublin Rape Crisis Centre – she isn’t surprised by the rise in presentations across the country.