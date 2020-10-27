Marked increase in domestic abuse cases in Premier County

Domestic abuse incidents have risen by 12% in Tipperary this year.

However, the likes of burglaries and assaults are all down.

The figures for the Tipperary Garda Division were delivered at a recent meeting of the Joint Policing Committee for the county.

Women’s refuges both locally and nationally, have attributed a rise in these cases to the lockdown.

Meanwhile, there’s been a 25% decrease in house burglaries, and a 31% decrease in non-residential burglaries.

Fatal collisions are also down by 50% – from 10 to 5.

However, serious injury collisions are actually up 22%.

When it comes to drugs, there’s been a marked increase in the number of people being caught for both possession for personal use, and possession for sale or supply – those figures are up 44% and 40% respectively.

Garda searches of premises also went up by 37% this year.