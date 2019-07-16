Man remanded in custody in connection with Thurles incidents

A Limerick man has appeared before Nenagh District Court on a number of charges.

The 24 year old was arrested after a series of incidents in the Thurles town area on July 11th and 13th.

Jamie Ryan, with an address at 36 Pine view Gardens, Moyross, Limerick faced a total of 12 charges.

He was charged with three counts of burglary, four of criminal damage, two counts of possession of stolen property, one count of assault causing harm, one of theft and a count of trespass.

There was a strong Garda objection to bail being granted.

Jamie Ryan was remanded in custody to appear again in Nenagh on July 19th.