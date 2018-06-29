Man jailed following discovery of cannabis plants in West Tipp

A Garda operation targeting illegal drugs in Tipperary has resulted in a man being sentenced to 5 years in prison.

Wesley Pause – with an address in Rossadrehid, Tipperary – was arrested on May 3rd last year as part of Operation Overwatch.

At the time Gardai at Tipperary Town and members of the Divisional Drugs Unit conducted a search of his residence and located over 100 cannabis plants at various stages of growth.

He appeared at Clonmel Circuit Court today where he was convicted of possession of drugs with a value in excess of €80,000 with the intent to supply.

Pause – who is in his 30s – was sentenced to 5 years for possession of drugs for unlawful sale or supply and 4 years for prohibition of cultivation of cannabis plants.

The sentences were backdated to 3rd May 2017 as the defendant had been in custody since his arrest.