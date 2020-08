A man has appeared in court in connection with an arson attack on a business premises in Clonmel.

Nathan Connolly with an address at Clarkes Villas, Clonmel was brought before Clonakilty District Court this morning following his arrest yesterday.

He was charged in relation to a fire at a premises on the Cashel Road in the town on July 11th last.

The 21 year old was released on bail to appear before Clonmel District Court on October 6th.