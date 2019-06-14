Man due in court again in relation to criminal damage in Roscrea

A man is due back in court next month in relation to a recent incident of criminal damage in Roscrea.

On the early hours of June 8th, 16 cars parked on Abbey Street in Roscrea had their tyres slashed.

33 year old Juozas Svedas, with an address at 4 Tullaskeagh Rd, Roscrea was arrested in connection with the incident and appeared before Thurles District Court this week.

He was charged with 2 counts of criminal damage and remanded on bail with strict conditions to appear again at Nenagh District court on the 17th of July.