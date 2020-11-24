Man due in court following theft from cars in South Tipperary

A man has been arrested and charged in relation to theft from cars in Clonmel.

Shortly after midnight on Monday morning Gardaí received a report of a suspicious man in Prior Park Crescent in the town.

Officers who were patrolling the area at the time attended where they found a car had been rummaged through and a small amount of cash had been taken.

Following a search a man in his early 20s was arrested.

Further reports were received that there were three other incidents of theft from card in the area overnight. During these incidents a bank card and cash was stolen.

The man has since been charged in relation to all four incidents and is due to appear before Clonmel District Court today.