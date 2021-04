A man has been arrested in relation to the discovery of €1,400 euro worth of suspected drugs in Clonmel.

The man in his 30s was detained by Gardaí during a routine patrol in the town yesterday for the purpose of a drug search and was then brought to Clonmel Garda Station for a further search.

In his sock, Gardaí discovered €600 of crack cocaine, €600 of cocaine and €200 of amphetamine.

He is being detained at Clonmel Garda Station and is due to appear in court this morning.