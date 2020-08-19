Man due in court in connection with Clonmel arson attack

Gardaí have arrested a man in relation to an arson incident in Clonmel last month.

It happened on at around 3.30am on July 11th last when officers received reports of a fire outside a business premises on the Cashel Road in Clonmel.

Gardaí used fire extinguishers to keep the fire at bay until the Fire Brigade arrived.

The blaze was eventually extinguished but in the region of €60,000 worth of damage was caused to the premises.

Following their enquiries, Detective Gardaí were able to establish that the fire was set intentionally and a possible suspect was identified.

A man in his early 20s was arrested yesterday and has since been charged in connection with the incident.

He is due to appear before Clonakilty District Court today.