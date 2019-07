A man is due before Clonmel District Court this morning in connection with a fire at a business premises in the town in the early hours of last Friday morning.

The incident occurred at around 3am, when a wheelie bin was set on fire on Mitchell Street which caused considerable damage to a nearby premises.

Following an appeal, Gardaí have arrested a man in his 20s – he’s due before Clonmel District Court at 10:30am.