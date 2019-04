A man is due in court this morning in connection with two assaults in Clonmel earlier this month.

The incidents happened on Wednesday April 3rd – a man in his 20s was assaulted in the Wilderness Grove estate at around 9 o’clock that night.

A short time later an attempt was made to abduct a woman who was walking on the Western Road in the town.

A man in his 30s was arrested in Tipperary Town the next day.

He is due before Cashel District Court today.