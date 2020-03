A man is due in court today in connection with fraud scams in Tipperary and a number of neighbouring counties.

He was arrested yesterday after €700 was stolen in a debit card scam in the Corbally area of Limerick last Saturday.

The man in his 20s has since been charged in connection with this and similar incidents in counties Tipperary, Cork, Clare and Limerick.

He will be brought before Newcastle West District Court this afternoon.