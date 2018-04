A man has appeared in court in connection with an arson attack in West Tipperary.

A house in Emly was set alight on March 23rd last.

An estimated €50,000 worth of damage was caused to the property at 26, Glen Court.

23 year old Alan Gourey of 1 Gleann Aine in Hospital County Limerick was arrested by Gardaí on Wednesday last.

He was charged with arson and brought before Tipperary District Court where he was granted bail.