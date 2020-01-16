Man in Carrick court charged with murdering his father

A man has appeared in court in Carrick on Suir charged with the murder of his father last weekend.

48-year-old John Butler who was originally from Carrick-on-Suir – was found with serious injuries at his house on Brown Street, Portlaw last Saturday morning but later passed away in hospital.

Stephen Butler with an address at New Ross in County Wexford was originally charged with assault causing harm – he appeared in court again today on the murder charge.

The 21 year old has been remanded in custody to appear in court again on Thursday February 5th.