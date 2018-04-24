Man arrested after attack on man in his 70s in Clonmel

One man has been arrested in the Clonmel area in relation to an assault on an elderly man in the town this morning.

He’s currently being detained in Cahir Garda station under provisions of section 4 of the criminal justice act 1984.

The victim, a man in his 70s, has been taken to hospital following a serious assault in Clonmel.

The incident happened in the Heywood Road area this morning sometime between 8 and 8.30am.

Gardaí in Clonmel are investigating and are appealing for witnesses.

Inspector James White outlines what happened.

Any information can be given to Clonmel Gardaí on 052 6177640.