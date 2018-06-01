Male to appear in court in relation to Carrick incident

A person is due in court today in connection with an attempted robbery in Carrick on Suir earlier this week.

The incident happened at the Primo Service Station in the town.

A lone raider entered the premises on John Street at around 9.40 on Wednesday morning.

He was wearing a balaclava and brandishing a knife

He demanded cash but fled empty handed through the nearby Carrick Swans GAA field.

A local male was arrested yesterday morning and is due to appear before Youghal District Court this morning.