Majority of Tipperary court fines unpaid

Just over a third of the court fines issued in County Tipperary last year have been paid.

Nearly 2,400 fines amounting to over €623,000 were handed out across the six courts in the Premier County in 2018.

However nearly €400,000 of this is still outstanding.

Payment rates vary considerably across the six court areas with 49% of fines paid in the Carrick Court area while just 28% of fines have been settled in Thurles.

According to details released under the Freedom of Information Act 32% of fines have been paid in Clonmel, 33% in Cashel, 35% in Tipp Town and 41% in Nenagh

Nationally Judges handed out €21.2 million in fines last year – but only €6.8 million or 32% has been paid.