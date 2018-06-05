Lowry to defend tax offence charges

Tipperary Independent TD Michael Lowry begins the first day of his trial tomorrow on alleged tax offences.

He faces charges at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court that he allegedly filed incorrect tax returns in 2003 and 2007.

The Independent TD initially appeared before Thurles District Court in 2014, charged with three counts of knowingly filing incorrect tax returns on October 31st, 2003, and one count of knowingly filing an incorrect tax return on August 3rd, 2007.

In 2014 Judge Elizabeth MacGrath formally sent him forward for trial to Nenagh Circuit Criminal Court, on his own bail bond of €500.

His trial was later transferred from Tipperary to Dublin on the application of the DPP, a decision that the Tipperary Deputy feels was unlawful.

He spoke on Tipp Today this morning ahead of the trial and said that the McCarthy Dundon trial is the only other case which was moved out of its jurisdiction and he feels it was done to favour Revenue’s case.