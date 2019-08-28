Lowry backs Thurles as Divisional HQ

There are further calls for Thurles to be the centralised headquarters for the proposed Tipperary – Clare Garda Division.

The amalgamation proposed by Commissioner Drew Harris would see the number of Garda Divisions and Regions reduced significantly.

While Deputy Michael Lowry has welcomed the news that more officers will be available for frontline services he shared his concerns over the lack of funding and resources.

The Independent TD says Thurles has a long history of having a Chief Superintendent based in the town.