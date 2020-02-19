Locals shocked by shooting incident in Killenaule

Locals in Killenaule have expressed concern after a shot was fired at a house in the town overnight.

The house on Rathroe Terrace on the outskirts of the town was occupied at the time of the shooting but thankfully no-one was injured.

The shot was fired at an upstairs bedroom window of the dwelling.

A Garda investigation is continuing into the incident which happened shortly after midnight.

Door-to-door inquiries have been conducted and scenes of crime officers have carried out an examination at the site.

This woman lives in the area.

Thurles Gardaí can be contacted on 0504 25100 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.