Local TD says Tipperary is being ignored

Deputy Mattie McGrath says the decision to have just one coroner for the entire county is not good enough.

The move will take place next year when current South Tipperary coroner Paul Morris retires.

North Tipp coroner Joseph Kelly will take over the entire county – something which Mattie McGrath says is not acceptable for a county the size of Tipperary.

“It’s not good enough because all we’re getting is literally ‘get lost Tipperary’ – Tipperary doesn’t seem to matter anymore. It’s gone way down the pecking order.”

“Literally since the amalgamation we just take anything we get and be good citizens and accept it.”

“It’s not acceptable – we want a coroner designated to South Tipperary and we’re being ignored.”