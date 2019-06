The under-resourcing of Garda vehicles for the Tipperary Division is reaching a critical and dangerous impasse.

That is according to Independent TD Mattie McGrath.

The Tipperary Garda Division was allocated 8 new vehicles in 2018.

However 4 Garda vehicles were removed from service last year with a further 2 already taken out of service so far in 2019.

Gardai across Tipperary are stretched beyond capacity in terms of delivering effective vehicle response levels according to Deputy McGrath.