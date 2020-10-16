Knife recovered following Clonmel incident

A man has been arrested after allegedly threatening a person with a knife in Clonmel.

It happened at around 11 yesterday morning.

Gardaí were called to an incident where it was alleged that a man had brandished a large knife and threatened another man in a laneway known as Hopkins Lane.

Detectives and the Armed Support Unit also attended the scene.

A knife, believed to have been used during the incident, was recovered there.

Later that day, Gardaí carried out a search at an apartment in Clonmel and arrested a man in his 60s.

He was brought to Clonmel Garda Station and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act and has since been charged to appear in court today.