Knife recovered following Clonmel incident

A man has been arrested after allegedly threatening a person with a knife in Clonmel.
It happened at around 11 yesterday morning.
Gardaí were called to an incident where it was alleged that a man had brandished a large knife and threatened another man in a laneway known as Hopkins Lane.
Detectives and the Armed Support Unit also attended the scene.
A knife, believed to have been used during the incident, was recovered there.
Later that day, Gardaí carried out a search at an apartment in Clonmel and arrested a man in his 60s.
He was brought to Clonmel Garda Station and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act and has since been charged to appear in court today.