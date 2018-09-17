Kelly calls for Gardaí to monitor social media

There needs to be a special garda unit dedicated to monitoring social media, according to the Labour Party.

Alan Kelly made the call after a member of the gardaí was reportedly photographed and threatened online while doing his job.

Gardai are investigating reports that a garda – who policed a housing protest last week – was threatened after he was named and pictured on social media.

Labour TD Alan Kelly says there needs to be a response from the force.

The Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan has suggested he’d be supportive of the idea of making it illegal to photograph gardaí carrying out their work.

He says attitudes to online posts need to change.

Labour leader Brendan Howlin however disagrees with banning the photographing of members of the force.

The garda investigation into the incident is ongoing.