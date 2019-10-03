Justice Minister defends decision to move Tipp Garda HQ to Ennis

The Minister for Justice has been challenged on the decision to move Tipperary’s Garda headquarters to Ennis.

As part of the new policing model being rolled out by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris the Tipp and Clare Divisions are being merged.

The Garda Representative Association in Tipperary as well as many community groups and local politicians have expressed their opposition to the move.

However responding to a priority question in the Dáil from Deputy Mattie McGrath today Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan gave his backing to the plans.