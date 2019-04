The trial of Tipperary man Patrick Quirke for the murder of Bobby Ryan continues today but without the jury.

The 50-year-old farmer from Breanshamore near Tipp Town denies murdering his ex-lover’s boyfriend sometime between June 3rd 2011 and April 30th 2013.

He was the one who found Bobby Ryan’s remains in a run-off tank on Mary Lowry’s farm at Fawnagown 22 months after he went missing.

Our Courts correspondent Frank Greaney says the jury won’t be present for the next few days.