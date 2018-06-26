Jury in Lowry trial told it can return majority verdict

The jury in Independent TD Michael Lowry’s tax trial has been told it can return a majority verdict.

He and his refrigeration company have denied a number of tax offences in relation to a payment of €372,000 in 2002.

In August 2002, a Finnish refrigeration company called NORPE OY paid a €372,000 commission to a man in the Isle of Man.

The court heard it was owed to Michael Lowry’s refrigeration company Garuda Ltd. as an agreed 5pc sales commission.

The prosecution claims the Independent TD directed it be made to the third party.

He, and his company, is facing four charges relating to that payment.

Garuda is accused of knowingly delivering incorrect accounts in relation to corporation tax for 2002 and it also denies making an incorrect return for 2006, when Mr. Lowry is accused of essentially trying to put the toothpaste back in the tube.

Garuda also denies failing to keep proper books of account and Mr. Lowry denies causing those offences with his consent, connivance or wilful acts.

The main issue for the jurors to decide is what exactly the Independent TD knew.

They’ve been deliberating since Friday and have now been told they may return a majority verdict.