Jury hear from ex lover of murder accused in Tipp case

An ex-lover of a farmer on trial for her boyfriend’s murder has told the jury the accused didn’t seem perturbed when he found the body on her land.

Mary Lowry was giving evidence for a second day in the trial of Patrick Quirke from Breanshamore, Co. Tipperary, who denies Bobby Ryan’s murder.

On April 30th 2013, Patrick Quirke found Bobby Ryan’s remains in a run-off tank on Mary Lowry’s farm. The local DJ had been missing for 22 months.

Yesterday, Mrs. Lowry gave details of what she described as a “seedy affair” with Mr. Quirke, that ended during the summer of 2010.

She claimed Mr. Quirke became depressed after the break-up and it is the prosecution’s case that he killed Mr. Ryan and hid his body in the tank.

On the day before the remains were found, she said she confronted the accused on her land after she he drove a strange tractor up to her shed.

When Gardaí arrived the following day, Mrs. Lowry said Patrick’s wife was there and she felt she was shook by the discovery but she didn’t think he was perturbed at all.

She said she hasn’t returned to her home since.

Earlier, the jury was shown CCTV from December 2012. Mrs. Lowry claims it shows her former lover stealing her knickers off her clothes line.

She said that incident led to her decision to terminate his lease for the farm.