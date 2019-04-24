Jury continuing deliberations in Quirke murder trial

The jury in Patrick Quirke’s murder trial is continuing its deliberations.

The 50-year-old farmer from Breanshamore, Co. Tipperary is accused of murdering his alleged love rival Bobby ‘Mr. Moonlight’ Ryan.

It is the prosecution’s case that Bobby Ryan was murdered by Patrick Quirke in an attempt to get back with his ex-lover Mary Lowry.

All of the evidence is circumstantial and the defence claims their theory hasn’t been established.

They described Ms. Lowry, who was in a relationship with Bobby when he went missing in June 2011, as an “unreliable and dangerous” witness.

The jurors began their deliberations yesterday afternoon and before they resumed at noon today, Ms. J Eileen Creedon said that time, date and location of death are an issue in the case but she clarified that the prosecution doesn’t have to prove specific location of death, just that it occurred within Tipperary and she said they could attribute whatever weight they wish to it as they continue to consider a verdict.