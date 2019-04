Deliberations are continuing for a third day in Patrick Quirke’s murder trial.

The jury has been asked to consider whether the 50-year-old farmer from Breanshamore, Co. Tipperary murdered his alleged love rival.

It is the prosecution’s case that he killed local DJ Bobby Ryan in an attempt to rekindle an affair he had with a woman called Mary Lowry.

He denies the charge.

The jury has now been deliberating for just under five and a half hours.