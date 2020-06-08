Investigations underway into Clonmel fire

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses in relation to a fire at a house in Clonmel.

Shortly after midnight on Saturday last Gardaí received a report of a fire at a vacant house in Carrigeen.

Locals had managed to extinguish the fire when emergency services arrived.

The scene was preserved and the local scenes of crime unit carried out a full technical examination.

Gardaí believe that the fire was started intentionally and are appealing for witnesses.

Anyone who was in the area of Carrigeen housing estate in Clonmel, particularly road users with camera footage, between 11.30 on Friday night and 12.30 on Saturday morning is asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052-6177640, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station.