Gardai are continuing their examination of the scene of an overnight stabbing in Tipperary town.

A man in his 30’s was injured in the incident.

It happened in the Cluainn Arann area at around 8pm last night.

The victim, believed to be from the locality was rushed to hospital where he’s being treated for his wounds.

The extent of his injuries is not yet known.

Speaking to Tipp FM news at the scene, this man says its upsetting for local residents.