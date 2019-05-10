Investigations into fire at Thurles soccer club underway

Investigations are underway after the vandalism of a Thurles based soccer club.

Borroway Rovers FC took to social media to share photos of their visitor changing rooms at Loughtagalla Park which had been damaged by fire.

The team are preparing to compete in their third consecutive North Tipp Premier League but the damage to their grounds could present an obstacle for the team.

It is the third such break-in at the site and Borroway Rovers FC Chairperson Bernard Keane says the local community is devastated by the destruction.